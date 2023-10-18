Chiefs bring back former wide receiver in trade with Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for depth at wide receiver, and they have turned to a former member of the team in that quest.

The Chiefs acquired Mecole Hardman on Wednesday in a trade with the New York Jets. The Jets and Chiefs swapped late-round draft picks as part of the deal, so Hardman was essentially given away for next to nothing.

Comp update: The Jets are sending WR Mecole Hardman and a 2025 7th to the Chiefs for a 2025 6th, per source. https://t.co/z248dNy5HN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023

Hardman was originally drafted by the Chiefs in 2019, but never quite broke out in four seasons there. His best season was in 2021, when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards, but the Chiefs allowed him to walk during the offseason a year later. He went on to sign with the Jets, where he has been a total non-factor through the first six weeks.

Hardman likely profiles as a bit-part player for the Chiefs right now, but he is at least a speedy piece that is familiar with the offense already.