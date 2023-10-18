 Skip to main content
Chiefs bring back former wide receiver in trade with Jets

October 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Andy Reid on the sideline

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for depth at wide receiver, and they have turned to a former member of the team in that quest.

The Chiefs acquired Mecole Hardman on Wednesday in a trade with the New York Jets. The Jets and Chiefs swapped late-round draft picks as part of the deal, so Hardman was essentially given away for next to nothing.

Hardman was originally drafted by the Chiefs in 2019, but never quite broke out in four seasons there. His best season was in 2021, when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards, but the Chiefs allowed him to walk during the offseason a year later. He went on to sign with the Jets, where he has been a total non-factor through the first six weeks.

Hardman likely profiles as a bit-part player for the Chiefs right now, but he is at least a speedy piece that is familiar with the offense already.

