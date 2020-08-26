 Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Hilarious Mekhi Becton, Jamison Crowder photo goes viral

August 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mekhi Becton

A hilarious photo of Mekhi Becton and Jamison Crowder went viral on Tuesday.

The New York Jets shared a photo of Becton and Crowder standing a few feet apart from each other on the sidelines at practice. The size difference between the two is comical.

Becton is listed at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. Crowder is listed at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds. Becton is about twice Crowder’s size and looks every bit of it.

Becton was a first-round pick by the Jets this year (No. 11 overall). Crowder joined the Jets last year and became their leader in receptions (78), receiving yards (833) and receiving touchdowns (6). Despite his size, he’s quite a player.

The funny photo reminded us of this one from three years ago.

