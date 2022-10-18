Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity

Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery.

Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to Latavius Murray, who signed with the Broncos just two weeks ago. Many predicted that Gordon would take on a big role after Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, but that has not happened.

As Gordon watched most of Monday’s game from the sideline, many people suggested on social media that the Broncos should trade or cut the 29-year-old. Gordon “liked” more than a few of those tweets.

Melvin Gordon’s ‘liked’ tweets are… not ideal. pic.twitter.com/XgiwdA4bOC — Graham Tiedtke (@GrahamTiedtkePO) October 18, 2022

Gordon also told reporters that “sitting watching the whole game knowing I could be out there” was difficult for him.

"I'm not going to lie it hurt a little today watching. They threw up the little clown logo with my face up there and I noticed it all. It sucked." Melvin Gordon on facing the #Chargers and the loss tonight. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/7JcaNFdr19 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 18, 2022

It seems unlikely that Gordon would generate much trade interest at this point in his career. That said, he does not appear to be part of the Broncos’ plans. Gordon probably feels he could have helped in one crucial situation during Monday’s loss, and he may be right.