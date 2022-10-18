 Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity

October 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Melvin Gordon on the field

Feb 16, 2020; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (left) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Burley attend the XFL game between the LA Wildcats and the Dallas Renegades Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery.

Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to Latavius Murray, who signed with the Broncos just two weeks ago. Many predicted that Gordon would take on a big role after Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, but that has not happened.

As Gordon watched most of Monday’s game from the sideline, many people suggested on social media that the Broncos should trade or cut the 29-year-old. Gordon “liked” more than a few of those tweets.

Gordon also told reporters that “sitting watching the whole game knowing I could be out there” was difficult for him.

It seems unlikely that Gordon would generate much trade interest at this point in his career. That said, he does not appear to be part of the Broncos’ plans. Gordon probably feels he could have helped in one crucial situation during Monday’s loss, and he may be right.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosMelvin Gordon
