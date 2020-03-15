Melvin Gordon, Dolphins reportedly have mutual interest

The Miami Dolphins have more salary cap space than any other team entering free agency next week, and that means they can make a splash at any position they choose. Should they decide they need an upgrade at the running back position, Melvin Gordon will be a name to watch.

The Dolphins are expected to at least check in with Gordon, and ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reports that the former Wisconsin star would be interested in signing with Miami depending upon the offer. Wolfe also notes that the Dolphins could explore less expensive options than Gordon such as Carlos Hyde, Lamar or Jordan Howard.

Miami traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals last season, and Drake exploded for his new team down the stretch. Former fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage took over starting duties for Miami after the trade, with Patrick Laird serving as the pass-catching back. Ballage averaged a lowly 1.8 yards per carry, so you can understand why the Dolphins might want to use a significant portion of their cap space on a running back.

Gordon had a bit of a rough season for the Chargers in 2019, which was expected after he held out in search of a new contract. He’s had some knee injuries over the years that are concerning, but he should be plenty fresh after playing less than a full season. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns in 12 games last season.