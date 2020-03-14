Report: Melvin Gordon, Dolphins may have mutual interest

It sounds like the Miami Dolphins are willing to spend a bit this offseason after stripping down their roster in 2019.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, the Dolphins are likely to gauge the market for free agent running back Melvin Gordon. If the price is right, Gordon could be interested in joining the Dolphins as well.

Gordon will be an interesting free agency case. Before the season, he held out in search of a new contract. The Los Angeles Chargers held firm, and Gordon was forced to return and split duties with Austin Ekeler. In the end, he ran for a career-worst 612 yards, and suggested that he regretted his holdout.

Still, Gordon has been productive in the past, and has a thousand yard season to his name. He could be a good option for many teams depending on what his price turns out to be.