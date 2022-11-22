 Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon had funny farewell post to Broncos fans on Instagram

November 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Melvin Gordon on the field

Feb 16, 2020; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (left) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Burley attend the XFL game between the LA Wildcats and the Dallas Renegades Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday, but he is maintaining his sense of humor.

The running back posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday that was a humorous take on the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase. The photo showed Gordon edited into the white Ford Bronco on the freeway.

Gordon’s farewell message to the fans had a mixed message. He said that Broncos fans were “hell.” But he wanted to “laugh on the way out.”

Gordon, 29, was in his third season with the Broncos. He had 318 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns this season, along with 25 catches for 223 receiving yards. But he had major fumbling problems and had fumbled the ball five times this season, losing two of them.

Gordon cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him a free agent.

