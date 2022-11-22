Melvin Gordon had funny farewell post to Broncos fans on Instagram

Melvin Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday, but he is maintaining his sense of humor.

The running back posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday that was a humorous take on the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase. The photo showed Gordon edited into the white Ford Bronco on the freeway.

Melvin Gordon’s farewell post to Broncos Country via his IG: pic.twitter.com/z8YES9wR1l — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 22, 2022

Gordon’s farewell message to the fans had a mixed message. He said that Broncos fans were “hell.” But he wanted to “laugh on the way out.”

Gordon, 29, was in his third season with the Broncos. He had 318 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns this season, along with 25 catches for 223 receiving yards. But he had major fumbling problems and had fumbled the ball five times this season, losing two of them.

Gordon cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him a free agent.