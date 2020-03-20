Melvin Gordon agrees to two-year deal with Broncos

Melvin Gordon has a new home, though his free agent journey definitely has not gone how he would have liked it to.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gordon has agreed to a 2-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos. $13.5 million of that money will be guaranteed.

Rapoport notes that Gordon turned down more money elsewhere to stay in the same division as his old team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is still a solid payday for Gordon, but he would have gotten more money had he signed the Chargers’ initial offer last year. Instead, he held out for more, which even he knows backfired significantly. Gordon will have to rebuild his value in Denver, but he’ll have to do it as part of a committee with Phillip Lindsay.