Melvin Ingram practice status with Chargers still unclear

August 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Chargers remain tight-lipped regarding Melvin Ingram’s absence from practice.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Ingram has been involved in meetings and walkthroughs, but declined to elaborate on whether the star pass rusher would practice, calling it “company business.”

Ingram did not practice Friday either, and this, combined with Lynn’s comments, has led to speculation that the defensive lineman is staging a sort of “in-house holdout.”

The usual holdouts aren’t going to happen this year, as the new opt-out rules are designed to prevent and reduce traditional training camp absences. Ingram may be sending a message while suggesting that he won’t actually miss any games.

Ingram is due to make a $14 million base salary in 2020, which is the final season of the four-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2017. He collected seven sacks in 2019, the fifth consecutive season he reached that tally.

