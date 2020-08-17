Melvin Ingram practice status with Chargers still unclear

The Los Angeles Chargers remain tight-lipped regarding Melvin Ingram’s absence from practice.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Ingram has been involved in meetings and walkthroughs, but declined to elaborate on whether the star pass rusher would practice, calling it “company business.”

Chargers HC Anthony Lynn today on status pass rusher Melvin Ingram: "He’s in meetings, walk throughs, individual. What he does on the practice field we will see later. This is company business." Ingram was with the team but did not practice Friday either. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 17, 2020

Ingram did not practice Friday either, and this, combined with Lynn’s comments, has led to speculation that the defensive lineman is staging a sort of “in-house holdout.”

This may be our first in-house "holdout" after the new CBA. With fines discouraging staying away, its better than the old setup. https://t.co/SQEWrs7gBE — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 17, 2020

The usual holdouts aren’t going to happen this year, as the new opt-out rules are designed to prevent and reduce traditional training camp absences. Ingram may be sending a message while suggesting that he won’t actually miss any games.

Ingram is due to make a $14 million base salary in 2020, which is the final season of the four-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2017. He collected seven sacks in 2019, the fifth consecutive season he reached that tally.