NFL proposing potential opt-out to avoid player holdouts

The NFL wants to allow players to opt out of the 2020 season if they wish to do so, but they’re proposing some key restrictions to limit both team and player power.

Concerned that some players may use an opt-out rule as a backdoor route to a contractual holdout, the NFL wants opt outs to be irrevocable, and teams will not be allowed to negotiate with players who have exercised their right not to play.

One note on the proposed opt-out: Once it is given, it’s irrevocable and a team can’t negotiate with that player (tho he can be traded). This would prevent holdouts disguised as opt-outs https://t.co/z7g0J24B0g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2020

This makes sense. Players holding out is a regular feature of training camp, and players and agents may have exploited any opt-out rule that allowed for players to change their minds. On the other hand, the financial uncertainty within the sport makes this a bad time to hold out, as a number of franchise tagged players found out.

For now, MLB has a similar opt-out policy in place, but possible changes have been floated to it.