Member of chain gang carted off with injury during Bears-Texans game

A member of the chain gang was taken off the field at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday night after suffering an injury while working in the game.

The Texans had the ball for a 1st-and-10 play at their 10-yard line while leading the Bears 16-10 early in the third quarter. The play was a toss to the left to Joe Mixon, who rushed for two yards before being pushed out of bounds.

The chain gang worker suffered an injury on the play. He started to backpedal as he saw the play coming but ended up tripping, and hit his head.

Member of the chain gang for the Texans-Bears game trips and falls. He’s getting carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/YrjFNThzbO — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 16, 2024

The man was later shown by NBC being taken away on a cart.

Sunday was a rough day for chain gang workers. In Baltimore, a chain gang member received medical attention after collapsing on the sideline.

Medical emergency in Baltimore. Ravens medical staff is administering CPR to a member of the chain gang. pic.twitter.com/RqMFTVksLB — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) September 15, 2024