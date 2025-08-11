Micah Parsons makes bold prediction about 1 incoming rookie

One incoming NFL rookie has already gotten the biggest stamp of approval from superstar linebacker Micah Parsons.

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter only played six snaps Saturday during his team’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. But he sure made them count.

Carter generated three quarterback pressures on his three pass rushes. He also held his own against four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins in a couple of one-on-one matchups.

Abdul Carter only played in 6 snaps vs the Bills first team OL. It's probably safe to say this guy is a Top 5-7 player at his position already… Talk about RARE movement. pic.twitter.com/rjCopjJ3Wn — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) August 10, 2025

The clip above caught the eye of Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys star predicted that Carter could surpass every other pass rusher in the NFL if he reaches his potential.

“They asked me if Abdul could be a [sic] another great ! I told them he could be the best one!” Parsons wrote on X.

They asked me if Abdul could be a another great ! I told them he could be the best one! https://t.co/JonTy78MVu — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 10, 2025

Parsons may be considered biased, given that the Penn State alum shares an alma mater with Carter. However, many NFL scouts and front offices agree that Carter has that superstar gene similar to Parsons.

The Giants picked Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout final season at Penn State. The former Nittany Lion tallied 12.0 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss over 16 games as a junior.

Carter got into some controversy in April after he requested to use Lawrence Taylor’s retired No. 56 as his jersey number. Taylor refused and instead challenged Carter to make his own number famous.

After later asking for another Giants legend’s number, Carter finally settled on a different set of digits.