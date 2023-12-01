Micah Parsons says 1 move from Dak Prescott ‘made me blush’

Dak Prescott solidified himself as an MVP candidate with his performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, but there was also a moment on the sidelines that stuck out to Micah Parsons.

Prescott went 29/41 for 299 yards, 3 touchdowns and no turnovers in the Cowboys’ thrilling 41-35 victory. Dallas trailed by 8 in the fourth quarter, but Prescott kept punching back and threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson with 4:37 remaining in the game. He then had a message for the Cowboys’ defense.

After Prescott put the Cowboys up 38-35, Parsons says the quarterback gave his teammates a pep talk that made the star-pass rusher blush.

After Dak Prescott threw his third TD pass to put Cowboys up 38-35 in the fourth quarter, he challenged Micah Parsons and the defense, saying “turn me tf up” and win the game, Parsons said: “I'm like, 'Damn, that shit made me blush a little bit. That's my quarterback right… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 1, 2023

“I’m like, ‘Damn, that s– made me blush a little bit. That’s my quarterback right there.’ That’s always exciting, that energy he brings, that fire. He’s at a different pace. This is the type of quarterback that’s going to win us the Super Bowl.”

Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career. He now has 21 touchdown passes compared to just 2 interceptions over the last 7 games. Prescott will have to continue that in order for the Cowboys to make a deep playoff run, but it sounds like his teammates have plenty of faith in him.

Many are skeptical that Prescott can put together a performance like the one he had on Thursday night when the stage is even bigger, but the quarterback had a great message for those naysayers.