Dak Prescott has message for his haters after win over Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott silenced some of his critics Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cowboys outgunned the Seahawks 41-35 in a high-scoring affair at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott went 29/41 for 299 with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He also led the Cowboys to three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Dallas.

Prescott has been well aware of the criticism that’s surrounded him over his last few seasons in Dallas. He had a message for all his doubters during his postgame press conference.

“I appreciate them,” said Prescott of his haters. “People can say what they want, but I have the pen and I have the paper, so I’m the one doing the writing.”

Dak Prescott on his haters: “I appreciate them. People can say what they want, but I have the pen and I have the paper, so I’m the one doing the writing.” #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Nxva8q82pp — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 1, 2023

Prescott is in the midst of one of his best stretches ever. The 8-year pro has thrown 21 touchdowns opposite just 2 interceptions over the Cowboys’ last 7 games. More importantly for Cowboys fans, their team went 6-1 during that stretch.

Dak Prescott is the first QB since 2020 to have 6 straight games with at least 2 pass TDs in each game and a total of at least 20 pass TDs Wk 13: 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Wk 12: 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Wk 11: 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Wk 10: 4 TDs, 1 INT

Wk 9: 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Wk 8: 4 TDs, 1 INT pic.twitter.com/69n1WnS4Q7 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 1, 2023

Dallas’ only loss during Prescott’s recent hot streak was against the very same Philadelphia Eagles they’re set to face next week.

Prescott has built up a case to be a legitimate MVP candidate so far this season. Coming up big next week to beat the Eagles may be enough to keep Prescott’s doubters quiet for quite some time.