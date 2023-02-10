 Skip to main content
Micah Parsons explains his response to Defensive Player of the Year voting

February 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Micah Parsons looking down

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons failed to take home any hardware at Thursday’s NFL Honors, but his response raised some questions among fans.

Parsons finished second to 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa in Defensive Player of the Year voting, but it was ultimately a very distant second. Parsons did not get a single first-place vote, and was closer to Kansas City’s Chris Jones in third than he was to Bosa.

Parsons’ reaction was to tweet “y’all gonna see me next year,” which some took as a sign that the Cowboys star felt he had been snubbed.

On Friday, Parsons responded by saying he had not felt snubbed at all. He added that he has plenty of respect for Bosa, but his reaction is simply “a mentality thing.”

Parsons had an outstanding season with 13.5 sacks. Bosa, with 18.5, was just better. Parsons seems to know as much, but he has used awards results as fuel before, even if he is actually totally understanding of the balloting. This is no different.

