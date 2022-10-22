Micah Parsons fined for taunting Dallas Goedert

Micah Parsons received a fine from the NFL on Saturday for his actions during “Sunday Night Football” against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys were down 20-10 in the third quarter against the Eagles. Philly had a 2nd-and-10 play at their 30 and Jalen Hurts threw an incompletion to Dallas Goedert. Parsons dove to break up the pass and then got up and flexed. He began talking to Goedert too and was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

💰 Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for this incident with Eagles TE Dallas Goedert on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/PYY79R1ljK — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 22, 2022

Not only did Parsons cost his team 15 yards, but he was also fined $10,609 by the NFL for his actions.

Philly ended up punting on that drive, but they won 26-17 to remain undefeated at 6-0. Dallas is 4-2 entering Week 7 and getting Dak Prescott back at quarterback. Parsons had seven tackles and two passes defensed in that loss.