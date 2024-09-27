Micah Parsons had message for Dak Prescott about his ankle injury

Micah Parsons was taken off the field on a cart during his Dallas Cowboys’ 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night due to an ankle injury. But Parsons does not seem too worried.

The Giants had the ball for a 3rd-and-6 situation with just over three and a half minutes remaining at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Parsons was rushing quarterback Daniel Jones, and Giants right guard Greg Van Roten fell down on the play. Van Roten fell onto Parsons’ leg, causing an injury to the Cowboys defensive star.

Micah Parsons – Left foot, concern for:

-Midfoot sprain

-High ankle (hard to tell if defender rolled him into eversion but fits mechanism with foot planted and defenders weight displacement) Likely to undergo imaging to determine if fracture occurred

pic.twitter.com/VQl95P6vPN — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 27, 2024

Parsons was taken off the field on a cart with his left shoe off. But all signs seem to indicate the injury is not too serious.

According to Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, Parsons told teammate Dak Prescott “I’ll be good.”

DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) says he’s in pain but he’s going to be fine. Micah Parsons (ankle) is limping around the locker room, definitely in pain. He told Dak: “I’ll be good.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 27, 2024

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo also suggested that the injury was not being treated in the Cowboys’ locker room as if it were serious.

Micah Parsons spent some time icing his ankle on the #Cowboys’ training table. Limping a bit but no indications here in the locker room he suffered a significant injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2024

That’s probably a relief for Cowboys fans. Parsons had two tackles in the game and has been a defensive force since the Cowboys drafted him No. 12 overall in 2021. He has racked up 41.5 thus far in his NFL career.