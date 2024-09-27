 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 26, 2024

Micah Parsons had message for Dak Prescott about his ankle injury

September 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Micah Parsons looks up

Micah Parsons was taken off the field on a cart during his Dallas Cowboys’ 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night due to an ankle injury. But Parsons does not seem too worried.

The Giants had the ball for a 3rd-and-6 situation with just over three and a half minutes remaining at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Parsons was rushing quarterback Daniel Jones, and Giants right guard Greg Van Roten fell down on the play. Van Roten fell onto Parsons’ leg, causing an injury to the Cowboys defensive star.

Parsons was taken off the field on a cart with his left shoe off. But all signs seem to indicate the injury is not too serious.

According to Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, Parsons told teammate Dak Prescott “I’ll be good.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo also suggested that the injury was not being treated in the Cowboys’ locker room as if it were serious.

That’s probably a relief for Cowboys fans. Parsons had two tackles in the game and has been a defensive force since the Cowboys drafted him No. 12 overall in 2021. He has racked up 41.5 thus far in his NFL career.

Article Tags

Dak PrescottMicah Parsons
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus