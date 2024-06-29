Micah Parsons responds to Cowboys teammate calling him out

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons appears to have gotten into some beef with one of his teammates.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker recently appeared on Keyshawn Johnson’s “All Facts No Breaks” podcast. Johnson asked Hooker how he felt about Parsons having his own podcast and posting episodes in the middle of the NFL season.

Hooker admitted that he was “not into that kind of stuff.” He also offered Parsons some advice about keeping his eyes on the prize (32:37 mark).

“My advice for Micah would be just make sure we’re all right,” Hooker said.

“Because if we’re at work and the run game’s terrible, but you’re doing a podcast every week … then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that’s watching the podcast or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?”

SPOT ON: #Cowboys DB Malik Hooker is advising Micah Parsons to FOCUS ON THE TEAM & NOT HIS POD “Are you caring about the crowd that's watching your podcast, or caring about the success of our team & the Super Bowl we're trying to reach” (@BlitzDallas) pic.twitter.com/dgo06LSHu4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 28, 2024

Parsons took exception to Hooker’s comments. The 3-time Pro Bowler posted a now-deleted response and tagged Hooker on X.

“Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast!” Parsons wrote. “And you got my number family! @MalikHooker24 and you my locker mate! So you coulda [sic] said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! I why ain’t we talking about everyone preparations and focus.”

🚨BREAKING: Micah Parsons is NOT HAPPY with teammate Malik Hooker for saying he should focus more on the team & not his podcast. In a since deleted post, Parsons went off on Hooker for not speaking to him first. DRAMA IN DALLAS. Wow. (📸@DakToCeedee88) https://t.co/dPvRl2je6l pic.twitter.com/YBQ0tIvqof — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 28, 2024

Parsons is far from the only athlete to host a podcast in the middle of a season. Look no further than 3-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce as the prime example.

If Parsons helps the Cowboys end their Super Bowl drought, nobody in the league would question his passion for podcasting.

But with Parsons being such a top-shelf talent on a Cowboys team that continues to underwhelm year after year, it’s no surprise that even some of his teammates feel a certain type of way.