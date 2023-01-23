Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram

Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game.

Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners because he knew Dallas would have to beat the best teams to reach the Super Bowl.

After the game, Samuel made Parsons the focus of an Instagram post. Deebo posted a series of photos, and used the caption “Don’t Poke The Bear.” One of the slides was of Parsons’ comments saying he wanted to face San Francisco.

Parsons saw the post and responded with a comment.

“Lol what did you do today fam (sic) lol ?! But congrats on the win ! But don’t put me in this weak a– slide,” Parsons wrote (censored for profanity).

Samuel had four rushes for 11 yards and 4 catches for 45 yards.

Dallas’ defense played well and wasn’t the reason they lost. Six of San Francisco’s 19 points came after Dak Prescott interceptions, including one in Cowboys territory. The other turnover prevented the Cowboys from scoring points.

But you win as a team and you lose as a team, and Parsons’ team lost. That’s why Samuel is able to say the things he did.