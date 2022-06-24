Micah Parsons has big sack goal for 2022

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had a huge debut season in 2021. He is eyeing an even more prolific encore in 2022.

In a new interview with Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Parsons said 15 sacks is his “minimum” target for 2022. His real goal is to break the single-season sack record.

“Yeah, 15’s like the minimum. 15’s what I wanna hit. But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record,” Parsons said.

Michael Strahan remains the single-season record-holder with 22.5 sacks. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers nearly broke the record last season, but fell just short on the final day of the season.

Parsons collected 13 sacks as a rookie, so he’s justified in aiming high. If anything, he’s actually added to the total he was eyeing earlier in the offseason.