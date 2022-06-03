Micah Parsons responds to Demarcus Lawrence’s goal

Demarcus Lawrence wants to reclaim his title as the Dallas Cowboys’ sack leader, but Micah Parsons won’t make it easy on him.

Lawrence led the Cowboys in sacks from 2017-2020, but finished fourth on the team in 2021. Parsons paced the team with 13 sacks last season.

Lawrence told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that he wanted to reassert his dominance on the field, saying that he let the rookie Parsons show him up last year.

On Thursday, Parsons responded to Lawrence’s goal. He said that he wanted Lawrence to have a great season, but that Lawrence’s chances of regaining the team’s sack lead again are slim to none.

“I want D-Law to step up, I want him to be who he is, I’m not taking that away from him,” Parsons said Thursday via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “But I’m sorry to tell him he’s never getting that (the sack lead) back. I want him to get all the enjoyment that he possibly can, feed his head so he can be a 10-sack guy.

“But if 10’s the number, I’m going for 20.”

Parsons, the unanimous AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and an All-Pro last season, will be tough competition for Lawrence if he plays like he did in 2021. In 16 games, Parsons had 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, 84 tackles and 30 quarterback hits.

The 30-year-old Lawrence had three sacks in seven games last season, in addition to seven quarterback hits and 21 total tackles.

With Parsons likely to get some additional attention in his second season, Lawrence may have the opportunity to capitalize on some favorable matchups.