Michael Gallup praises Ben DiNucci ahead of NFL debut

Rookie third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci is likely to be pressed into starting duty for the Dallas Cowboys. That sounds like a source of worry, but one of his wide receivers sounds quite optimistic.

Michael Gallup has spent the week working with DiNucci in practice, and the wide receiver has come away impressed with the rookie.

“He’s been slinging that thing. He’s been slinging that thing. He’s been good,” Gallup said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Just how good remains to be seen. DiNucci had three pass attempts against Washington, and that’s the sum of his NFL experience. Without high-level college football to go off of, we just don’t know what Dallas will be getting.

Andy Dalton remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is unlikely to play in Week 8 against Philadelphia. It’s pretty easy to see why.