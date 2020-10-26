Andy Dalton does not remember what happened on big hit

Andy Dalton has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after he took a brutal shot to the head in Sunday’s game, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback appeared to lose consciousness for a brief time. As of Sunday evening, Dalton was unsure of what happened to him before he was taken off the field.

Dalton was alert and feeling well enough to fly home with the Cowboys, but Jon Machota of The Athletic reports that he does not remember the hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

While that is troubling, it is not exactly a surprise. Bostic launched himself as Dalton went into a slide and drilled the QB right in the head with his shoulder. Dalton laid motionless on the turf for a couple of seconds before trainers tended to him. You can watch the play here.

Bostic was ejected for the hit and is expected to be fined by the NFL, but it does not sound like he will be suspended. Even Washington coach Ron Rivera acknowledged that the play was dirty, as he apologized to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Dalton’s health is the primary concern for the Cowboys, but McCarthy also expressed disappointment in the way players reacted to the hit. Dalton will now have to clear concussion protocol to be able to play in an important Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.