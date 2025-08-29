Michael Irvin’s comments on Micah Parsons could not have been more wrong

Micah Parsons got traded by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, and nobody had more egg on their face as a result of the deal than Michael Irvin.

Irvin had appeared as a guest on ESPN’s “NFL Live” Thursday and was talking about the Parsons situation. The former Cowboys wide receiver was emphatic that Parsons would not be traded by the NFC East team.

“There’s no way they’re allowing Micah Parsons to go anywhere,” Irvin insisted. “All of this is part of the negotiations. … I guarantee Micah Parsons isn’t going anywhere. Jerry’s not that crazy. This is all what we call just negotiation stuff.”

"I guarantee Micah Parsons is not going anywhere."



Of course, it wasn’t that much longer after Irvin insisted Parsons wasn’t going anywhere that the trade happened. Dallas sent Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has tried to justify the trade by saying he feels it makes his team better. He is trying to convince himself that this is the modern-day version of the Herschel Walker trade. In 1989, the Cowboys dealt Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for five players and six draft picks. Dallas nailed the picks, which set the foundation for the team’s dynasty run in the 1990s.

Jones better hope his team can hit grand slams on those extra draft picks because fans won’t forgive him any time soon.