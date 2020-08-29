Michael Irvin says coronavirus was ‘three weeks of hell’

Michael Irvin revealed Friday that he overcame COVID-19 several months ago despite never testing positive for the virus.

Irvin said in an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he had symptoms in late June, and described his battle with the virus as “three weeks of hell.”

We had no idea that @michaelirvin88 contracted COVID-19 earlier this summer and The Playmaker told us what he went through having the virus: pic.twitter.com/vPyDtAGzO8 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 28, 2020

“I got COVID[-19], right? Got it, like, late June,” Irvin said, via Selby Lopez of the Dallas Morning News. “When I got home, I didn’t know I had it and then I got real sick, I mean a pounding headache for like four or five days. Couldn’t eat, can’t sleep, you’ve just got to endure the pain.”

Irvin said he tested negative twice. Ultimately, he learned he’d had the virus through the results of an antibody test.

“So I’m thinking ‘I’m good. I don’t have it, I don’t have it,’ Irvin continued. “But I’m feeling the pain.

“Then after I went through about three weeks of hell, I said ‘OK, I’m going to take the antibody test. Because it had to be something. It had to be COVID. There’s no way I went through that kind of pain, that kind of hell and nobody knows what it is.”

Irvin said he has recovered and has not experienced any long-term effects.

We’ve heard stories about the impact COVID-19 can have on even young, healthy athletes. It’s good to hear that Irvin is doing better now and made it through successfully.