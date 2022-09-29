Michael Irvin had amazing freakout on TV show over Jalen Hurts quote

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin certainly seems to be a huge fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Irvin appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” recently and went absolutely nuts — in a good way — over a recent quote from Hurts. The entire reaction is pretty hilarious, but it’s quite clear that Irvin is a fan of Hurts’ message about setting the tone.

Michael Irvin freaks out over Jalen Hurts quote in the locker room😲pic.twitter.com/wbCuqALRDa — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) September 29, 2022

“This quote, this saying that I heard Jalen Hurts said, I get chills thinking about it. He said, ‘I say to all my playmakers: we cannot just feel the temperature in the room. We must be the thermometer.’ Do y’all get how great that is? Oh snap! All of my playmakers, we can’t just see what’s going on in the game, we’re going to set the tone every Sunday out here! And then they put that damn cape on every time one of them makes a play.”

Unfortunately, Irvin did not get the quote right. Hurts’ message to his playmakers was that they should be the thermostat, not the thermometer, in that they set the tone instead of reacting.

Ultimately, Irvin is clearly a fan of Hurts and his leadership. He would know, as one of the NFL’s great playmakers, how motivating that kind of quote is. It’s pretty hilarious to see him lose it like that, especially over an Eagles player, of all teams.

Hurts made a lot of improvements over the course of the offseason and they seem to be bearing fruit. He has thrown for 916 yards and four touchdowns thus far, and has silenced a lot of questions about his long-term viability as Philadelphia’s quarterback.