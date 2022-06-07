Eagles coach noticing 1 big difference with Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is entering a pivotal season that could determine his future status with the team. The third-year quarterback seems to be doing everything he can to prove that he should stay in Philly for the long-term.

Second-year head coach Nick Sirianni told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio Tuesday that Hurts has made a noticeable improvement this offseason in at least one key area of his game.

“I’m noticing a big difference,” Sirianni told Paolantonio, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I’ve been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body.”

The Eagles have to be thrilled that Hurts appears to have improved his accuracy issues. In 15 games last season, Hurts completed just 61.3 percent of his passes. He threw 16 touchdown passes to nine interceptions. During his rookie season in 2020, Hurts completed 52 percent of his passes.

The passing game in general for the Eagles was below average under Hurts last season. While the Philadelphia running game ranked first in the NFL in total yards (2,715) and yards per game (159.7), the Eagles finished 25th in the league with 200.2 passing yards per game.

But with the newly-acquired A.J. Brown to pair with the team’s leading receiver from a year ago in DeVonta Smith, Hurts has the weapons to help show the organization that he should remain the Eagles’ starter long after this year.