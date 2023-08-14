Michael Oher files lawsuit against Tuohy family of ‘The Blind Side’ fame

Michael Oher, the central figure of “The Blind Side” movie, has filed a lawsuit against the family that “adopted” him as part of the feel-good story depicted in the film.

Oher’s attorney filed a petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court on Monday, according to ESPN.

The petition alleges that the Tuohy family, which took Oher in during high school, signed a conservatorship agreement after Oher turned 18. Oher says the family told him there was essentially no difference between a conservatorship and adoption, though the former gave the family legal authority to make business deals in Oher’s name.

Oher, who became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2009, is seeking financial compensation from the Tuohy family. Oher believes that the Tuohy family received a better financial deal from “The Blind Side” movie than he did.

The legal filing alleges that the Tuohy family (father Sean, mother Leigh Anne, daughter Collins, son Sean Jr.) received a $225,000 flat fee plus 2.5% of the film’s “defined net proceeds” for sharing their story. Oher says he did not receive any money from the movie. The Tuohys said in a 2010 book that they split any money they received from the film five ways.

The 2009 movie made $309 million in gross receipts and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Sandra Bullock received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Oher’s legal filing seeks to end the conservatorship agreement and to issue an injunction barring the Tuohy family from using Oher’s name and likeness. According to ESPN, the filing also “seeks a full accounting of the money the Tuohys earned using Oher’s name, and to have the couple pay him his fair share of profits, as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.”

Oher played in the NFL from 2009-2016. His career earnings are estimated to be $34.5 million. In 2015, Oher lamented some of the portrayal of him in the film.