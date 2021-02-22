Michael Pittman Jr. not giving up No. 11 jersey for Carson Wentz?

Carson Wentz is beginning a new chapter of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, and he will apparently be doing it with a new jersey number.

Wentz wore No. 11 with the Philadelphia Eagles and in college at North Dakota State. That number is currently worn by Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is entering his second season with the team. In a recent interview with TMZ, Pittman said he did not want to give up No. 11 for Wentz and the quarterback was very understanding.

“I spoke with him, and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11 and I told him I was locked in,” Pittman said. “He was like, ‘That’s cool, bro, because I’m probably gonna switch anyway,’ so it went really well.”

Pittman had nothing but positive things to say about Wentz. He praised the QB for not trying to pressure him to give up the number.

“He didn’t try to press me or anything like that. He asked me very respectfully, and I just appreciated him for that,” Pittman added. “Lots of guys with his status would come in and demand it and stuff like that. I just think he’s a really great dude, and I get to keep 11, so it was a win for me.”

Wentz is coming off a horrible season, and many people have given up on him. He may like the idea of a fresh start with a new number. He also hasn’t really accomplished enough in his career to justify demanding No. 11 with a new team, though it’s somewhat surprising that Pittman isn’t willing to negotiate.

We have seen players pay some steep prices for jersey numbers in the past, but Wentz obviously doesn’t feel strongly enough about No. 11.