Michael Thomas could miss ‘several weeks’ with high ankle sprain

Michael Thomas could end up missing several weeks due to his high ankle sprain.

Thomas limped off the field in the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ Week 1 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. He suffered a high ankle sprain on the play.

On Tuesday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that Thomas’ injury is expected to keep him out several weeks. Ian Rapoport says that a trip to injured reserve is even possible.

Thomas had three catches for 17 yards in the game. The 27-year-old has developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL and has had at least 1,000 yards receiving in every season since being drafted in 2016.

Last year, Thomas had a career-high 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.