Michael Thomas mocked with ‘Slant Boy’ nickname after zero-catch game

Michael Thomas was completely erased by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Pro Bowl receiver did not record a single catch, and a new nickname for him is catching on as a result. Let’s just say it’s not a flattering one.

Thomas had a rough 2020 season after catching 149 passes last year. Many of those receptions came on slant routes and short passes, which is why some people have started referring to him as “Slant Boy.” Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis, who covered Thomas for much of Sunday’s game, called attention to the nickname with a tweet.

There were also some memes Thomas likely won’t appreciate. You can see one of them below:

Slant Boy Stats: 4 Targets 0 Catches pic.twitter.com/lirF0cKhyk — Corey Dibiase (@corey_dibiase) January 18, 2021

Thomas battled injuries this season, and it also didn’t help that Drew Brees was banged up and has clearly lost arm strength. Still, a zero-catch performance is a terrible way for Thomas’ season to end. With all the drama that surrounded him earlier in the year, he surely was hoping to make a bigger impact.