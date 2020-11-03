Michael Thomas, Saints still have hurt feelings over fight?

Michael Thomas still has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 of the NFL season. He’s had further issues with the New Orleans Saints since then, and there is some talk there might be lingering issues between the two sides.

During ESPN’s “Countdown” show prior to “Monday Night Football,” Adam Schefter talked about Thomas’ situation.

“I think he’s been dealing with the ankle injury since the beginning of the year. I think he’s been dealing with the hamstring injury,” Schefter said. “And I think both sides are not over the feelings that were hurt when Michael Thomas disrespected the coaching staff after he had the fight and didn’t want to apologize at that point in time.”

Thomas was set to return for the Saints in Week 5, but he was held out as a disciplinary measure following an altercation with a teammate in practice. The Saints were on a bye in Week 6, and then Thomas suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Week 7 that caused him to miss the next two games.

It wasn’t long ago that some rumors about the Saints considering a Thomas trade emerged. So what’s going on there? Schefter believes the injuries, the fight, and some hurt feelings are all factoring into Thomas’ current status.

Thomas led the NFL in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) last season. Hardly having him available is tough for the offense, but New Orleans has still managed to begin the season 5-2.