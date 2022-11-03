Michael Thomas likely out for rest of season with toe injury

Yet another NFL season is set to end in disappointment for Michael Thomas.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that he does not expect Thomas to play again this season. Thomas has a dislocated toe that has not responded as they hoped, so he will undergo surgery.

Thomas is going on injured reserve, which will result in him missing four games. But he is not expected to return.

Thomas has 16 catches for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns in 3 games this season.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has hardly played over the past three years. Thomas had an ankle injury in 2020 that limited him to seven games. He missed all of last season, and now it looks like he will miss 14 games this season.

Since leading the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019, Thomas has been almost a non-factor for New Orleans. He played in all 16 games per season in 2017-2019.