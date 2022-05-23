Michael Vick changes mind about football return in Fan Controlled league

Michael Vick is not making a return to professional football.

A report on Friday said that Vick was coming out of retirement to play in the Fan Controlled Football league. Vick was expected to make his debut on May 28, which was the final day of the regular season. He had not yet been assigned to a team.

Though an announcement on Vick’s debut was expected to be made this week, Vick on Sunday shot down the comeback news.

“I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again. Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have!” Vick wrote on Twitter.

I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have! 😎💯 (2/2) — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) May 22, 2022

Based on Vick’s tweet, it does sound like playing in the league was a possibility until he changed his mind.

The Fan Controlled Football league has become a home to once-famous, washed-up players who still want to have some fun. Terrell Owens joined Johnny Manziel’s team earlier this year.

Vick, 41, last played in the NFL in 2015. He made four Pro Bowls during his NFL career.