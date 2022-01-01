 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 1, 2022

Michael Vick sends cool tribute to Dan Reeves

January 1, 2022
by Grey Papke

Michael Vick speaking to the media

Many across the football world mourned the death of Dan Reeves on Saturday, and Michael Vick had one of the more poignant tributes.

Reeves was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, when the organization drafted Vick first overall. Reeves was Vick’s first NFL head coach, and the pair spent nearly three years together before Reeves’ resignation in 2003.

In a social media post, Vick called Reeves a father figure as part of a rather touching remembrance.

Reeves died Saturday at the age of 77. The longtime NFL head coach won AP Coach of the Year honors twice and also had a notable stint with the New York Giants prior to joining the Falcons.

Photo: Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Michael Vick speaks with the media during Fox Sports media day at the Miami Beach convention center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus