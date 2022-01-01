Michael Vick sends cool tribute to Dan Reeves

Many across the football world mourned the death of Dan Reeves on Saturday, and Michael Vick had one of the more poignant tributes.

Reeves was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, when the organization drafted Vick first overall. Reeves was Vick’s first NFL head coach, and the pair spent nearly three years together before Reeves’ resignation in 2003.

In a social media post, Vick called Reeves a father figure as part of a rather touching remembrance.

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of my beloved Coach Dan Reeves. He was a great husband, father and mentor to so many. I loved him like a father and he will truly be missed. My prayers are with his family during this time. Love you, Coach. pic.twitter.com/LBUmhqySDE — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) January 1, 2022

Reeves died Saturday at the age of 77. The longtime NFL head coach won AP Coach of the Year honors twice and also had a notable stint with the New York Giants prior to joining the Falcons.

Photo: Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Michael Vick speaks with the media during Fox Sports media day at the Miami Beach convention center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports