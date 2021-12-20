Mike Evans gave ominous sign about his hamstring injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dealt with some major injuries on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were knocked out of the divisional battle due to injuries. Evans left with a hamstring injury early in the game, received some attention on the sidelines, and tried to re-enter. That lasted just one game before he exited again.

The Bucs initially termed Evans doubtful to return with a hamstring injury, but a report from NBC’s Michele Tafoya made it clear that the receiver was in bad shape. Tafoya said that Evans threw his gloves to fans in the stands after exiting the game.

Evans’ actions made it clear he would not be returning. And if he knew his hamstring was in that bad of shape where he couldn’t return against the Saints, Bucs fans are probably worrying about the receiver’s status in future weeks.

Godwin was initially termed questionable to return with a knee injury. In the third quarter, the Bucs declared both players out for the rest of the game.

Godwin had six catches for 49 yards before exiting the game. Evans had one catch for 14 yards.

The Bucs have arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Losing Godwin and Evans for any period of time will hurt the team, but they are set to get Antonio Brown back from his suspension, which will help.

Photo: Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports