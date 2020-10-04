Mike Evans, Rayshawn Jenkins get into it with shoving match

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a frustrating first half in their game against the Las Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Mike Evans lost his cool at one point in the middle of it.

Evans failed to catch a pass on 4th-and-10 late in the second quarter. He felt he was interfered with on the play and got up calling for a flag, which drew a reaction from Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins. Evans and Jenkins then got into a shoving match and Evans was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Mike Evans got into it with Rayshawn Jenkins, got flagged, now Bucs punt.pic.twitter.com/hH9hZwVwhA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020

You could make the argument that both players should have been flagged, but the officials obviously felt Evans was the aggressor.

Evans ended up getting the last laugh. After the Buccaneers punted the ball away, the Chargers fumbled and gave it to Tampa Bay deep in L.A. territory. Brady made the Chargers pay with a touchdown pass to Evans in the back of the end zone.