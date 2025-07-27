Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

LaMelo Ball gets roasted over hideous new foot tattoo

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
LaMelo Ball looking on
Dec 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 134-130. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball seems to have outdone himself once again.

The Charlotte Hornets star Ball went viral this week over his ludicrous new tattoo. Ball’s tattoo artist, who goes by @iamelvistattoo on Instagram, showed off the new ink that he apparently just gave to the 23-year-old NBA All-Star.

Ball appears to have gotten a flames tattoo that covers all five of the toes on his right foot. The tattoo was dubbed “the hot chee toes” by the artist.

Here is a screenshot of the artist’s Instagram Story post.

Ball has already been tattooed by the same artist many times before, appearing in several of the artist’s public Instagram reels.

As a result of the hideous new foot tattoo, Ball got roasted to Saturn and back over social media. Take a look at some of the funniest posts clowning him.

Ball is about to enter his sixth NBA season and is coming off averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game last year (albeit in just 47 games due to injury). He is still owed roughly $169 million by the Hornets over the next four seasons.

The NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2021, Ball has always gone above and beyond when it comes to tattoos. Last year, Ball already went viral over a crazy tattoo covering his entire back.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!