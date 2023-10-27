Mike Evans makes incredible TD catch off defender’s helmet

Mike Evans on Thursday provided his own rendition of a helmet catch at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver gave his team a glimmer of hope late in what turned out to be a 24-18 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The Buccaneers trailed 24-10 while facing 4th-and-10 at the Bills’ 24-yard line. With just 2:44 left in the contest and down two scores, Tampa Bay needed to go for it.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pass to Evans as the receiver ran toward the left side of the end zone. The football deflected off of Bills cornerback Christian Benford’s helmet, but Evans somehow still managed to complete the reception for a touchdown.

Bakers pass tips this Bills defenders helmet and Mike Evans comes down with the TD 😤 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/9uvWULo9LD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 27, 2023

Here’s another angle of Evans’ catch.

MIKE EVANS OFF THE HELMET pic.twitter.com/KR9QXZZiDe — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 27, 2023

The Buccaneers were able to complete a 2-point conversion to trim the deficit to six. However, Mayfield was not able to recreate the same magic on the game’s final play. The Bucs QB threw a Hail Mary that was untouched as hit hit the end zone turf.

Baker Mayfield with the Perfect Hail Mary and Godwin with the least awareness of the ball in the air. pic.twitter.com/44LN9oiEEt — Billy 🏈 (@Billyhottakes) October 27, 2023

The loss against the Bills is the Buccaneers’ third in a row. They will have a chance to snap their losing streak against the Houston Texans in Week 9.