Mike Florio presses Eagles GM over Jonathan Gannon tampering

Mike Florio interviewed Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on Monday, and things got testy during an inquiry over the Jonathan Gannon tampering matter.

The Eagles and Arizona Cardinals last month settled their grievance over a tampering situation. The Cardinals committed a violation by talking with Gannon by phone following the NFC Championship Game. Gannon, who was officially hired as Arizona’s head coach after the Super Bowl, had been serving as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator at the time.

The Eagles believe that Arizona tampering with Gannon distracted the coach from focusing on his job of preparing Philly’s defense for the Super Bowl. They ended up allowing 38 points in a loss to Kansas City. Philly was said to be “furious” over the situation.

Roseman joined Florio for an interview on Monday and the two talked about numerous subjects. Florio then asked about the Gannon situation. Roseman gave a politically-correct answer that didn’t reveal anything, so Florio pushed again. Roseman gave a similar answer, which led Florio to say that the refusal by Roseman to answer the question makes the reporter feel something is being covered up. Roseman responded by accusing Florio of being a big conspiracy theorist.

“If I was making a list of top five conspiracy theorists around the National Football League … you would definitely be top five,” Roseman said of Florio.

Florio countered by pointing out that Roseman was trying to deflect and distract.

Despite Florio pressing Roseman during the interview, everything ended on a friendly note between them, with Roseman joking that he needed a “Cribs” episode of Florio’s house.

Whatever did happen between the Cardinals and Eagles, Roseman isn’t about to talk about it.