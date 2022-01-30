Mike Florio, Johnny Manziel get into it over Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame a huge deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and Mike Florio was among those who did not think it could happen. Johnny Manziel was happy to rub it in the longtime NFL reporter’s face.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first half. Like many others, Florio thought the game was over at that point. He tweeted that it would be “almost impossible for anyone to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs” with the way they were playing. Manziel called Florio out by replying with a bunch of trash can emojis when the Bengals started to come back.

What part of “game’s not over obviously” did you not understand? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2022

Florio fired back by pointing out that he said the game wasn’t over. Manziel didn’t care.

🖕🏼🖕🏼 double birds to you and Florio forever https://t.co/VUqCUhgJDL — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 30, 2022

Florio then made sure to get the last word by calling Manziel a “loser.”

What a loser this guy is and always will be. https://t.co/4KQi946cJf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2022

The Bengals came all the way back and defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime. They got some help with horrendous clock management from Kansas City, but Joe Burrow lived up to his “Cool Joe” reputation and Cincinnati’s defense played outstanding in the second half.

Burrow will probably enjoy the exchange between Florio and Manziel. Very few people gave his Bengals a chance coming into the game. Even fewer thought the comeback was possible.

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports