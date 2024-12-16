Mike Macdonald had the funniest reaction to Packers touchdown

The Green Bay Packers got a big road win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 on Sunday night, and some of the game left Mike Macdonald dumbfounded.

Green Bay went up 14-0 early in the contest and led 20-3 at the half. Seattle made it a 10-point game in the fourth quarter, but the Packers iced it with a touchdown with 4:59 left.

Jordan Love threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs to help the Packers go up 30-13, which ended up as the final score in the matchup. Doubs made a great catch in the end zone and did not drop the ball despite going to the ground to make the grab. NBC flashed to Macdonald after the touchdown, and the Seahawks head coach couldn’t believe it.

Seahawks offense: (scores touchdown)

Mike Macdonald: hold on what pic.twitter.com/gVlds0P0QP — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 16, 2024

The replay showed that Doubs made a clean grab.

“HOW DID DOUBS CATCH THAT?!” 😱 An INSANE grab in the back of the end zone. 📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/PoalStVKPR — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 16, 2024

That was all she wrote.

Doubs caught both of Love’s touchdown passes in the win. The Packers are now 10-4, while Seattle is 8-6 and had their four-game winning streak ended. Seattle has some other issues to be concerned about now too, and that has to do with the fan support at the game. That’s typically not a concern for the Seahawks, but it was on Sunday night.