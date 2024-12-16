 Skip to main content
Packers fans pull off surprising move for Seahawks game in Seattle

December 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
The Green Bay Packers helmet

Aug 9, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers fans pulled off a surprising move on Sunday night.

Packers fans had a huge presence at Lumen Field in Seattle for the team’s road game against the Seahawks. There were numerous reports from Green Bay fans about how many fans they had at the game.

That was a surprise considering Seahawks fans are known as the “12th Man” and take pride in being so loud that they impact games.

But there were enough Packers fans at the game that NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth noted the Seahawks were having to go to a silent snap count at home because Packers fans were making so much noise.

Packers fans even were chanting “Go Pack Go,” which is the rallying cry among the team’s fans.

Sunday night’s Week 15 game between the teams was a big one considering the Packers entered 9-4 and the Seahawks 8-5. It’s surprising that more Seahawks fans wouldn’t have wanted to attend the game, but there was more demand from Packers fans.

Seahawks fans were upset with the people who sold away their tickets.

