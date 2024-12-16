Packers fans pull off surprising move for Seahawks game in Seattle

Green Bay Packers fans pulled off a surprising move on Sunday night.

Packers fans had a huge presence at Lumen Field in Seattle for the team’s road game against the Seahawks. There were numerous reports from Green Bay fans about how many fans they had at the game.

We are ready! There are so many Packers fans here it’s awesome. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/TE5cYv1TvN — RevTrevNFL (@RevTrevNFL) December 16, 2024

That was a surprise considering Seahawks fans are known as the “12th Man” and take pride in being so loud that they impact games.

But there were enough Packers fans at the game that NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth noted the Seahawks were having to go to a silent snap count at home because Packers fans were making so much noise.

Packers fans even were chanting “Go Pack Go,” which is the rallying cry among the team’s fans.

#Packers fans chanting "Go Pack Go" inside Lumen Field. Seahawks faithful were unable to drown them out with the boos. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 16, 2024

Sunday night’s Week 15 game between the teams was a big one considering the Packers entered 9-4 and the Seahawks 8-5. It’s surprising that more Seahawks fans wouldn’t have wanted to attend the game, but there was more demand from Packers fans.

Seahawks fans were upset with the people who sold away their tickets.

I’m pretty disappointed that so many season ticket holders sold their seats to Packers fans. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) December 16, 2024