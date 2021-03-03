Mike Mayock makes clear how Raiders feel about Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got a significant vote of confidence from his general manager on Wednesday.

Raiders GM Mike Mayock called Carr a “top” quarterback, and one who both he and coach Jon Gruden would “pound the table” for.

“I think Derek Carr has earned a lot of respect around this league from an awful lot of people,” Mayock said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “I think Derek Carr had his best year yet, under Jon Gruden. I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and we couldn’t be happier with him. …

“If you’re asking me about Derek, I think Jon and I would both stand shoulder to shoulder and pound the table for Derek Carr.”

It probably wasn’t needed, but this serves as public confirmation to what reports have said. Some fairly prominent teams looked into trading for Carr, and were promptly told there would be no negotiation.

Carr is still only 29 and is on a contract the team likes, and he threw for a career-high 4,103 yards in 2020. He’s not going anywhere despite the rumors.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0