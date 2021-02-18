Report: Colts asked Raiders about Derek Carr trade

The Indianapolis Colts were extensively searching for a quarterback before ultimately trading for Carson Wentz on Thursday. It’s clear now, however, that Wentz was not the only quarterback on their radar.

The Colts asked the Las Vegas Raiders about the availability of quarterback Derek Carr, according to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. The Colts’ trade attempts were quickly rebuffed, and talks went nowhere.

League source says Colts were among the teams that checked in on Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. Received a pretty firm "not available." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) February 18, 2021

This is largely in line with what we’ve heard from other reports about Carr’s availability in trade talks. The Raiders are standing firm, and despite some speculation, Carr is not one of the quarterbacks on the market right now.

Even if available, Carr likely would have been more costly in a trade than Wentz. The Colts are likely fine with how things worked out.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0