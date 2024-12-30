 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel provides new details about Tua Tagovailoa injury

December 29, 2024
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa at a press conference

Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel offered an important update about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury.

Tagovailoa did not play in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, with McDaniel telling reporters that the hip injury simply did not respond as the team hoped it would during the week. McDaniel said Tagovailoa is not expected to need surgery, but would not commit to the quarterback playing in the team’s season finale against the New York Jets.

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa was held out of the game because the Dolphins believed allowing him to play would have left him susceptible to a more serious injury.

Tagovailoa’s status for Week 18 is clearly up in the air, and likely depends on how his body responds this week. The Dolphins remain alive in the playoff hunt, and there is no question that they would want their starting quarterback available for such an important game if at all possible.

Tyler Huntley stepped in for Tagovailoa against the Browns and went 22/26 for 225 yards with one touchdown. He also added seven carries for 52 yards and a rushing touchdown in the 20-3 victory.

