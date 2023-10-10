Mike McCarthy has great quote about CeeDee Lamb’s frustration

CeeDee Lamb was visibly frustrated on Sunday night. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would not have it any other way.

Lamb was targeted just five times during the Cowboys’ 42-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The 24-year-old wide receiver’s targets have gone down for the third consecutive week since his season-high 11 catches on 13 targets in Week 2.

Lamb’s body language depicted his discontent clearly throughout Sunday night’s loss.

My biggest takeaway from this game is just how frustrated CeeDee Lamb is right now, and I don't think anyone blames him for that frustration. Everyone hates losing, but his unhappiness with the team's play recently is palpable. pic.twitter.com/BhUTS7YJ2O — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 9, 2023

McCarthy was asked about the conspicuous body language from his star wideout. The Cowboys coach stated that he spoke to Lamb after the game and validated the emotions the wide receiver was feeling.

“I had a great visit with CeeDee (Lamb) today. If he’s not pissed off for not getting the ball, then I’m pissed off at him for not being pissed off,” said McCarthy, via Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken. “He’s an impact player.”

Lamb vocalized his frustrations after the game as well. He called his team out for not being “complete” in their performance. In Lamb’s perspective, the Cowboys can’t look like world-beaters for one game and then get completely dismantled the following week against a better opponent.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on Dallas' offense: “We got to be complete. We can’t go out there one week and look like a super team and then the following week shit the bed.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2023

Lamb and the Cowboys will have a chance to redeem themselves next Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.