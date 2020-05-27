Mike McCarthy confident Dak Prescott will be ready despite contract situation

How much of a distraction will Dak Prescott’s contract situation prove to be for the Dallas Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy is confident that it won’t be too much.

Prescott is currently franchise tagged by the Cowboys, and the two sides are locked in negotiations on a long-term deal. That’s not entirely ideal with a new head coach trying to implement his offense, but McCarthy isn’t worried about that.

Mike McCarthy on his communication level with Dak Prescott: "He's involved in a business situation, and I have full confidence he will be ready to go. There has been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes, and you respect that." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 27, 2020

There’s no indication that Prescott is in danger of not reporting to camp. The negotiations are stuck on one major issue, and it seems likely that something gets done at some point.

The 26-year-old quarterback threw for 4,902 yards last season. It’s understandable why many are intrigued to see how he does in McCarthy’s offense.