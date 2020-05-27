pixel 1
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Mike McCarthy confident Dak Prescott will be ready despite contract situation

May 27, 2020
by Grey Papke

Dak Prescott

How much of a distraction will Dak Prescott’s contract situation prove to be for the Dallas Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy is confident that it won’t be too much.

Prescott is currently franchise tagged by the Cowboys, and the two sides are locked in negotiations on a long-term deal. That’s not entirely ideal with a new head coach trying to implement his offense, but McCarthy isn’t worried about that.

There’s no indication that Prescott is in danger of not reporting to camp. The negotiations are stuck on one major issue, and it seems likely that something gets done at some point.

The 26-year-old quarterback threw for 4,902 yards last season. It’s understandable why many are intrigued to see how he does in McCarthy’s offense.

