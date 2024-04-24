Mike McCarthy makes notable career move ahead of lame-duck season

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy might be preparing to become a free agent.

McCarthy has hired prominent agent Don Yee to represent him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Yee’s other clients include Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton and Tom Brady.

The timing probably is not a coincidence. McCarthy is entering the final season of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. It is still possible that he could sign an extension at some point, though team owner Jerry Jones reportedly has a specific reason for not giving the coach one.

The Cowboys have gone 12-5 the last three seasons under McCarthy, but they have just one playoff win during that span. A similar result in 2024 could cost McCarthy his job. Whether he ends up negotiating an extension with Dallas or a new contract with another team, McCarthy is in a spot where he could use a good agent.

Yee helped Harbaugh land a massive deal with the Los Angeles Chargers a few months ago and Sean Payton do the same with the Denver Broncos last year. The 60-year-old McCarthy is hoping to be next, whether that is in Dallas or elsewhere.