Mike McCarthy had wild motivational tactic before Cowboys’ blowout win

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a huge way on Sunday after their shocking blowout loss in Week 9, and it’s fair to wonder if they had a little pep in their step after head coach Mike McCarthy busted out his latest motivational tool. This time, it was Monkey Butt.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, McCarthy labeled this past week “R.A.W.” for the Cowboys. That stood for “red a– week” after the Denver Broncos dominated them 30-16 in Dallas. McCarthy then had staff walk around the locker room and hand the players Monkey Butt, which is an anti-chaffing powder. It’s used for things like “being sore from getting your butt kicked,” as Pelissero described.

Here’s more:

Last year, #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons. This year, coming off an ugly loss, McCarthy dug into his motivational bag of tricks and pulled out … Monkey Butt? @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JlHYfpFL67 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

The Cowboys responded with a 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time McCarthy has used an unorthodox motivational tool with the Cowboys. It may sound quirky, but you can’t argue with the results.