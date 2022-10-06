 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 6, 2022

Mike McCarthy has funny response to point spread question

October 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McCarthy on the sideline

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA;
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have won three straight games despite not having their starting quarterback, but Las Vegas oddsmakers do not expect them to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mike McCarthy is not exactly embracing the underdog mentality.

McCarthy was asked on Thursday about the Cowboys being 5.5-point underdogs heading into their game against the Rams. He seemed surprised that L.A. is favored and said “you just wrote my Saturday night speech.”

McCarthy was obviously having fun with the media, but he seemed legitimately puzzled when he was told the Cowboys are 5.5-point underdogs. The Rams have not looked great this season and are 2-2 coming off a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Many people feel this is a get-right spot for them. Oddsmakers are probably also expecting the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys to lose a game at some point, and this seems like a logical time for that to happen.

Even if he does not use the gambling spread as motivation, McCarthy should have no problem getting his players fired up for their big NFC game. He has certainly used some creative motivational tactics in the past.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus