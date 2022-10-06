Mike McCarthy has funny response to point spread question

The Dallas Cowboys have won three straight games despite not having their starting quarterback, but Las Vegas oddsmakers do not expect them to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mike McCarthy is not exactly embracing the underdog mentality.

McCarthy was asked on Thursday about the Cowboys being 5.5-point underdogs heading into their game against the Rams. He seemed surprised that L.A. is favored and said “you just wrote my Saturday night speech.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked if he ever uses a betting line to motivate team. When told the line was 5 1/2, he asked if Cowboys were ones favored. (Rams are.) McCarthy: “I’ll just say this: We’re nobody’s underdog. So, if you need a quote.” Video via @dallascowboys. pic.twitter.com/Npd7cdSWRw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 6, 2022

McCarthy was obviously having fun with the media, but he seemed legitimately puzzled when he was told the Cowboys are 5.5-point underdogs. The Rams have not looked great this season and are 2-2 coming off a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Many people feel this is a get-right spot for them. Oddsmakers are probably also expecting the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys to lose a game at some point, and this seems like a logical time for that to happen.

Even if he does not use the gambling spread as motivation, McCarthy should have no problem getting his players fired up for their big NFC game. He has certainly used some creative motivational tactics in the past.